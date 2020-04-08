California nursing home evacuated after no one shows up to work

(FOX NEWS) — A nursing home in California evacuated after employees fail to show up to care for sick patients two days in a row.
Public health officials in Riverside say only one of the 13 scheduled nursing assistants showed up to work at Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
The facility currently has at least 34 known cases of COVID-19 among residents.
Five employees are also sick with the virus.
In response to the lack of staff, Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to help at the facility.
But due to staffing demands, patients were evacuated Wednesday.
Residents will be filtered out to other facilities where they will undergo a standard COVID-19 quarantine.
