Burger Kings social distancing plan

(FOX NEWS) — The parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes restaurants is revealing its re-opening safety plan to protect staff and customers.

Restaurant Brands International says tables and chairs will be sanitized after each use and will be labeled if they’re available to sit at, or not.

There will be a safe distance between customers whether it’s mandated or not.

Self-serve soda fountains have been shut off and condiments will be kept behind the front counter.

Like other chains, cashiers will be protected with acrylic shields and, the staff is required to wear masks and gloves.

The company says it took notes from colleagues in Asia on how to safely reopen dining rooms.

