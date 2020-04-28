Bubba’s 33 hosting fundraiser to benefit local hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 is hosting a fundraiser till 8 p.m. to benefit local hospitals.

The restaurant will donate 10-percent of all to-go sales to purchase PPE for the local hospitals.

