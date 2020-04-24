BSA prepares for possible COVID-19 surge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo press conference on Wednesday, April, 22, saw the leaders of Amarillo discuss what plans are being made in the event of a COVID-19 surge.

Taking part in the press conference was Dr. Michael Lamanteer, the BSA Chief Medical Officer.

At one point during the presser, Dr. Lamanteer discussed what BSA was doing to prepare for COVID-19 patients if the probable surge limits availability in the hospital.

“We, at this time in terms of our surge planning, have converted almost 100% of our ICU beds to negative pressure rooms. We have in our physical structure, in the ICU, 48 beds and nearly all of them now are negative pressure, which is a major change for us compared to where we were at the beginning of this,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

Dr. Lamanteer said BSA will also continue to work on their plans to go outside the physical walls of the ICU to create beds elsewhere, to further accommodate for the probable surge. The plan to move outside the ICU would be able to be done, if it is needed, according to Dr. Lamenteer.

