BSA Health System celebrates COVID-19-related milestone

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Throughout the span of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of individuals in Potter and Randall counties, as well as throughout the Texas Panhandle, have contracted COVID-19. Some of those individuals have had to be hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials with the BSA Health System celebrated a milestone related to COVID-19 cases they have seen within the hospital. The hospital recently celebrated the 3,000th COVID-19 patient discharged from the hospital since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“That accomplishment means 3,000 lives that have been saved thanks to our dedicated nurses, physicians, advanced practitioners, collective therapists and many additional front-line staff members who give their all each and every day for the people in our community,” a news release from the BSA Health System stated.

This comes after Michael Lamanteer, the chief medical officer at BSA, reported that there were 53 COVID-19 patients at BSA as of Oct. 20, as the hospital has seen a slow decline of COVID-19-related hospitalizations since the summer. At that point, Lamanteer also reported 24 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 27 total patients were in need of ICU care.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 98 individuals were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Oct. 22, 79.6% of whom are unvaccinated. Out of the 171 reported COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of August, hospitals said that 86.0% were not vaccinated.