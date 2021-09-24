BSA Chief Medical Officer gives thoughts on Ivermectin usage in treating COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local doctor has a stern warning for COVID-positive patients and their families, asking for Ivermectin to treat the virus.

“I’m going to say this because I think it’s important to say it and it’s that we’ve had some patients come to our hospital and the families have demanded treatments that are not substantiated in the evidence for their loved ones,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA Chief Medical Officer.

One of those drugs that Dr. Lamanteer is referring to is Ivermectin.

Dr. Lamanteer addressed the issue at Wednesday’s city COVID-19 update.

“I will repeat it again if needed and that is we will not be prescribing drugs that are not supported by the medical community in well-done trials for patients that are admitted. The CDC, the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization do not support prescribing drugs such as ivermectin for acute covid because there’s no good data that suggests it has any efficacy. It’s no different than me saying that I’m going to prescribe cinnamon to treat your COVID-19,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

Dr. Lamanteer said that his physicians are put in uncomfortable situations when patients demand therapies that are not open.

“The support we give our physicians when that comes across is simply to say that you’re not mandated to prescribe anything that you know is not efficacious based on training and your knowledge. We’re going to continue to do what we can to save patient’s lives,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

Dr. Lamanteer says they have saved over 3,000 COVID lives since the outset of the pandemic over a year ago.