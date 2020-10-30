BSA celebrates 100th COVID-19 patient release

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA is celebrating its 100th COVID-19 patient discharged from the hospital ICU.

According to BSA, 100 lives have been saved thanks to the dedicated nurses, providers, respiratory therapists, and other key staff.

In total, BSA has discharged more than 700 patients from the hospital.

