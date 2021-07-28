BSA and Northwest Hospitals changing visitation policies as cases of COVID-19 rise in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA and Northwest said they are changing visitation policies as cases in the area increase.

Northwest said it is taking steps to ensure the safety of their staff and patients announcing they will be limiting visitations for their patients again.

Only one visitor will be allowed per patient.

They also said they are closing all entrances except the main entrance and the one by the emergency room.

They are also limiting the capacity in both waiting and the surgery waiting rooms.

BSA announced it will changing its visitation policy beginning July 29:

All visitors must be at least 18 years old, pass a health screening, wear a mask and stay in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit.

Non-COVID patients will be allowed 1 visitor at a time.

Labor and Delivery, Neonatal ICU, Pediatrics and the Pediatric ICU may have 2 adult visitors at a time. Visitors for Neonatal ICU must be parents or guardians of the patient.

COVID-positive and COVID-suspected patients are allowed 1 visitor per day for a 30-minute period. Full PPE must be worn.

ER patients will be allowed 1 visitor who must remain in the room with the patient.

Visiting hours at BSA will remain 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.