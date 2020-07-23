Breathalyzer style coronavirus test in the works

A company in France is developing a breathalyzer-style test for COVID-19

(FOX NEWS) — A breathalyzer style coronavirus test is in the works.

A French hospital is testing patients for the virus, using a new machine, which allows the patient to breathe into a tube, instead of undergoing a nose swab.

Results from the test are typically ready in a matter of seconds.

The machine was been tested on dozens of people in France, and is now entering its second trial phase.

