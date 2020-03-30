BREAKING: City of Amarillo issues ‘shelter in place’ order

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The city of Amarillo issued a ‘shelter in place’ order on Monday morning.

The city updated a local state of disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert is now at Level Red.

The order goes into effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. and goes until April 6 at 11:59 p.m. and states that the residents should stay home when possible, while keeping a distance of 6 feet from other people if they go outside.

Under the new order, businesses considered non-essential are required to close.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said the Amarillo-area will see a spike in positive tests because more tests are being completed. As of now, more than 20 people are in quarantine.

These orders are being made in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

This makes 30 cases of COVID-19 in the High Plains area:

Castro County: 8

Curry County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 2

Oldham County: 2 (1 death)

Moore County: 1

Potter County: 5

Roosevelt County: 1

Randall County: 6

Swisher County: 1

Texas County: 1

For more information and to find out what is considered essential go to: https://www.amalerts.com/?fbclid=IwAR33SERvLetDHE5xkhrMNP9jCS4V0VQjHMQ2bxAzsW2IPjtsnsoJKQTRVNY

