BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Boys Ranch announced that the 2021 Boys Ranch Labor Day Weekend Rodeo has been postponed.

Boys Ranch said the safety of children, staff, and guests is their number one priority, and with that priority it has postponed the rodeo due to COVID-19 concerns and the delta variant.

Boys Ranch continues saying that when the situation changes, it will allow the children to compete safely in the events they have prepared for over the summer.