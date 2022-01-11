Borger to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger will host a free community vaccination clinic later this month, giving members of the Borger community, as well as Hutchinson County residents, the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a post made by the city of Borger on its Facebook page, the city will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Opportunities, Inc., located at 930 Illinois St. in Borger. Officials stated in the post that any COVID-19 vaccine needed will be available, including first doses, second doses, booster doses as well as pediatric doses.

This comes as the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the following vaccination data for Hutchinson County, the county in which Borger resides:

41.29% – percentage of population 5+ vaccinated with at least one dose;

35.56% – percentage of population 5+ fully vaccinated;

70.29% – percentage of population 65+ vaccinated with at least one dose;

63.73% – percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated.

For more information on where individuals can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the MyHighPlains.com website.