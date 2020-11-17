Borger ISD COVID-19 Rapid Testing now available

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Borger ISD and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) with guidance from the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), and Center for Disease Control (CDC), have announced they will be implementing a COVID-19 rapid testing program using BinaxNOW Rapid Tests.

This rapid antigen-based testing, says the District, will give results in 15 minutes and are administered using a nasal swab in the front of the nostril. These tests have been shown to be accurate with rates of 97-98% for symptomatic individuals.

The District says that with these tests, results will be received via text within minutes, and individuals will receive a confirmation email within 24 hours. Results will be shared with the school/district and with the local health department to allow for public health reporting and contact tracing. Additionally, the total number of positive tests per school will be shared with the Texas Department of State Health Services, as required by law.

The District says that testing will potential give BISD the ability to quickly identify and isolate positive individuals before they can transmit the virus to others.

“It is our hope that this will help reduce possible exposures and/or absences for individuals waiting on test results” stated the District.

The Rapid Testing program will not eliminate the CDC recommended 14-day quarantine for contact traced individuals.

The District expanded upon the new policy, stating, “BinaxNOW rapid tests are available to symptomatic BISD students. Nurses will use discretion to test asymptomatic students. Participation is voluntary. Students will only be tested with parent permission. There will be no charge for these tests.”

For more information, BISD advises families to contact their school nurse.