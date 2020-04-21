Bonding At The Border

New mother travels to the currently closed U.S.-Canadian border to give her parents a glimpse of their new granddaughter.

(KING/NBC News) In Lynden, Washington families are lining a smelly irrigation ditch to be close to one another.

The 10-foot wide divide separates the United States and Canada.

On Monday, Jodi Pears brought her newborn baby, Willow, to meet her Canadian grandparents for the first time.

“It’s just sad. They were there for the births of our other two daughters,” Jodi said, wiping away tears. “It’s just really hard.”

It’s a bittersweet time for families with loved ones in Canada. The border closure is now entering its second month, with no end in sight.

Bill and Kathie, Jodi’s parents, made the 30-minute drive to the border from Chilliwack.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it went the whole summer,” Bill said.

Those two months could feel like an eternity to a newborn baby and a grandmother yearning to be close.

“I just want to hold her,” said Kathie. “I wish we could just pass her over the border.”

