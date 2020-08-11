Blood test may determine coronavirus severity

(FOX NEWS) — A blood test may help patients learn how severe of a coronavirus case they’ll develop.
Researchers at George Washington University developed a blood test which looks for five biomarkers associated with higher chances of deterioration from COVID-19 and death.
The researchers studied the blood of 299 COVID-19 patients, and then analyzed their biomarkers.
They found increased levels of biomarkers could raise a patient’s risk for ICU admission, needing ventilation support, and death.
Researchers say they hope their test will help doctors determine how aggressively they need to treat patients.
Currently, age and preexisting medical conditions are being used to determine risk of death and the severity of the disease progression in patients.
The study was published in the journal “Future Medicine.”
