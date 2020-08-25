Blood pressure meds may reduce COVID-19 severity

New study finds some blood pressure pills could help reduce the severity of COVID-19 in some patients

(FOX NEWS) — High blood pressure medications could reduce the severity of coronavirus in some patients according to a new study from the University of East Anglia in England.

Researchers analyzed data from 19 studies involving about 28,000 patients who took anti-hypertension medications while being treated for COVID-19.

They found those patients were less likely to experience severe illness and death when compared to those who did not take the medications.

Researchers say further randomized clinical trials are warranted to confirm their findings.

The study published Monday in the journal “Current Atherosclerosis Reports.”

