Bleach does kill germs, but…

Turning to bleach to make your home more germ-free does work, but there're specific ways it has to be used to be effective as many continue to disinfect their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

(FOX NEWS) — Health officials say you may be using bleach all wrong.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, one of the main ingredients in bleach, sodium hypochlorite, can kill the COVID-19 virus but, you can’t immediately wipe it off surfaces once you finish washing them.

The EPA says bleach effectively kills germs after around 10 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends making a cleaning solution with one cup of bleach per five gallons of water.

Once you’re finished disinfecting with the solution, make sure to leave it on for 10 minutes before wiping up any of the residuals.

Health officials say the COVID-19 virus can live for up to 72 hours on standard items including glass and plastic surfaces.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: