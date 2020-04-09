Birthday Parade Offers Moment Of Joy Amid Heartbreak

(KUSA) He was a healthy 45-year-old man until his family says he started feeling like he had the flu.

A week after he went to the hospital, Brian Garrett of Fort Collins, Colorado died of suspected COVID-19. Tests for the virus came back negative, but the family says he experienced all the symptoms and doctors told them the test may have been a false negative.

“They thought it was the flu. Then it got worse, harder to breath,” said Susan Kahl, Garrett’s sister. “We said our goodbyes to him over an iPad in the hospital that the nurses held up so we could see him before they took him off the support that he had.”

Kahl wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her brother. He was healthy. Exercised often. A brother. A husband. A dad to four kids.

“After he passed away, we couldn’t even be together as a family to grieve over him,” said Kahl. “I think people need to realize that when these people get sick and go into the hospital, whether they make it or not, they’re alone in there. Some of them die alone. It’s tragic for the families.”

It’s never the right time to say goodbye. The pain that comes with losing a loved one to the virus is unimaginable. Trying to find light through that darkness can be just as tough. Seven days after he passed, his son Graham celebrated his 11th birthday.

Graham never expected to have a birthday party this year. Then he looked outside and saw nearly 60 cars, police motorcycles, even fire trucks, as the whole community came together to wish Graham a happy birthday.

