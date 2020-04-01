Birthday Parade Keeps The Party Going

Friends, family and a few special guests stage a birthday parade for 5-year-old Carter Klimek when the COVID-19 pandemic forces the cancellation of his party.

(WNDU/NBC News) The coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to have people over for Carter Klimek’s fifth birthday, but it couldn’t stop the surprise birthday parade that dropped off presents and candy outside of his South Bend, Indiana home.

Not only did friends and family drive through, but Carter also got visited by some local heroes from the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Chelsea Klimek, Carter’s mom, said she didn’t expect this big of a crowd to arrive.

“I didn’t think it would be this big. It was so exciting and I think this will be a birthday he will never forget, and thank you everyone who came out in supporting him. That was really awesome,” Chelsea said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2UAaKss

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: