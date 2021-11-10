Big Bird’s not running for Texas Senate but a parody is beefing with Ted Cruz

In three days’ time, the account has gained more than 70,000 followers and was featured in a segment on MSNBC. (Courtesy: @SenatorBigBird)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Follow Big Bird as we work to remove Ted Cruz!”

In a rivalry you could never have predicted, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is being taken to task by Big Bird, or more specifically, a parody of the large yellow “Sesame Street” star after the real Big Bird shared a tweet encouraging children to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” Big Bird’s official Twitter account wrote Nov. 6. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

The move ruffled some feathers. Notably, Cruz, who called the tweet “government propaganda…for your 5-year-old.” He later tweeted that “Libs are really triggered by Big Bird,” after his name and references to his trip to Cancun during February’s deadly winter storms.

Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids. pic.twitter.com/LQODCO3GKg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2021

While the actual Big Bird, star of 1985’s theatrical film “Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird,” did not respond to Cruz’s digs, parody account “Big Bird for Senate,” or @SenatorBigBird on Twitter, is taking jabs back.

“Unlike Ted Cruz, I won’t fly away to Cancun while Texas is in trouble,” reads Senator Big Bird’s pinned tweet, which has over 78,000 likes and 12,000 retweets. The satire account has also racked up over 73,000 followers in a week.

Unlike Ted Cruz, I won’t fly away to Cancun when Texas is in trouble. — Big Bird for Senate (Parody) (@SenatorBigBird) November 7, 2021

Those behind the account told KXAN it officially launched Nov. 7 in response to Cruz’s comments. In three days’ time, the account has gained more than 70,000 followers and was featured in a segment on MSNBC.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the love and support that has been shown,” they said.