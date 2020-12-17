Biden to receive COVID-19 Vaccine

(NBC News) – Congress appears to be on the verge of passing a long-delayed COVID-19 relief package.

The latest draft contains an unexpected payout: $600 for every eligible American.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden will receive the coronavirus vaccine next week.

“I want to make sure that we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,” Mr. Biden said.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will get their shots on Friday.

On Thursday, FDA advisors will review a second vaccine, this one from Moderna. If approved, six million doses could ship next week.

