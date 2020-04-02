Belmar Bakery selling essential items at cost

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/ KCIT)— Belmar Bakery at the Village on Bell has seen its ups and downs during these difficult times, but they’re finding a way to make business work.

Co-owners Richard and Deana Zaccardo have had to change the way they operate due to the ongoing coronavirus. They’ve had to limit staff, close off cafe seating, however, they’ve been able to prevail thanks to selling certain needs.

Deana Zaccardo says to help customers avoid the busy rush of stores, the bakery has been selling eggs and fresh baked bread at cost with no additional charge.

“As a bakery, we’ve always made fresh bread,” Deana Zaccardo said. “We’ve seen an increase in purchase during this time period when the stores were waiting to fill the shelves. We are also selling eggs at cost so that way if people don’t have to go to a store to grab those items.”

Eggs are selling for $2.80, while a loaf bread is costing nearly $4.

But at Belmar Bakery it’s not just those items keeping them going. The cafe still serves breakfast and lunch for curbside pick up and to go orders. They are also seeing a lot of sells on what makes them famous, and that’s the pastries and grab and go cakes u can get at the front register.

“People still want to celebrate with their families,” Zaccardo said. “We do grab and go cakes, where we people can walk in, pick up and go. They are desert cakes, and we can put an inscription on them whether it’s happy birthday or whatever they want on it. We offer six different flavors on those.”

Customers wanting to order from Belmar Bakery can call 806-806-355-0141 or go to belmarbakery.com. They are making deliveries at this time.

