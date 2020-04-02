Bell Chemistry Lab produces hand sanitizer for employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bell Engineering Labs is helping with the shortage of hand sanitizer by making their own.

Officials with Bell say that by working with their Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) team, they were able to follow the World Heath Organization’s formula and produce hand sanitizer using compounds in the lab while the EHS team procured materials and organized distribution.

So far, the Engineering Labs and EHS teams have produced 90 liters of gel and 433 bottles.

At the beginning of this week, these bottles have been distributed to more than nine different manufacturing workstations throughout Bell’s North Texas facilities.

