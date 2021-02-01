BBB warns against sharing your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media

Emily Alexander, 37, shows her COVID-19 vaccination card shortly after getting the vaccine in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The Arizona Cardinals’ stadium opened as a vaccination site Monday that will be a 24-7 operation. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning against posting a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media.

Janna Kiehl, the president of the BBB in Amarillo, said you should never post anything with personal information on it onto social media because scammers can use the information.

“You might think, ‘Well, it’s not a lot of information that’s on there,’ or your social security number is not on there, but there’s still information that they can use against you,” said Kiehl.

Kiehl said some of the information listed on the card is your name, date of vaccination, the place you got the vaccine, and your birthday.

That information can be used to compile other information either about yourself or someone else.

Kiehl said they could even go as far as to make a fake card.

“This is so important, especially if you’ve already gotten the first shot and you need to get the second one,” said Kiehl. “You don’t want any confusion when that time comes. If you don’t have a shot but someone made a card in your name, you know, there’d be a lot of confusion around whether you should get the shot or not.”

On the BBB’s website, it lists the following ways to safely share on social media”

Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead. If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker or set a frame around your profile picture.

If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker or set a frame around your profile picture. Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured.

Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured. Be wary of answering popular social media prompts. Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend. Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts, such as listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs, and top 10 TV shows. Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions.

Kiehl offers even more tips in this video: