TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott and White is participating in a research initiative called the PROTECT (Pediatric Research Observing Trends and Exposures in COVID-19 Timelines) study.

Researchers first started this study last November to see how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in children ages 6 months to 17 years old.

“Followed them to see what if they get covered and they can be enrolled regardless of whether they are they have been vaccinated or not,” says Manjusha Gaglani, MD, Director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections.

Children who take part in the research study will get a weekly nasal swab to see if they contract the virus.

“If they get ill, then we ask them every week how they are doing until they recover from that illness. So we follow what is going on with each child,” says Gaglani.

The FDA and CDC recently approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months and older.

When FOX 44 previously spoke to parents they said they want more studies done before making the decision if they’re going to vaccinate their kids.

“I’m not really sure if I want to get my kids vaccinated. I would prefer to wait to see what the long term affects may be,” says concerned mother, Natasha Mason.

One of the reasons the research team at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Temple is pushing for more people to participate in this study, is the different reactions.

“There are these complications that you see after infections even in children, though, it’s not as common as in older people,” says Gaglani.