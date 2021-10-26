Baylor Scott & White Health extends COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees

AUSTIN, Texas – Texans with phone numbers in the 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940 area codes will need to start dialing ten digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls.

On July 16, 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued an Order (FCC 20-100) approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Order requires all telecommunications providers (including telecommunications carriers, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol [VoIP] providers, and one-way VoIP providers [covered providers]) to make any network changes necessary to ensure 988 access by July 16, 2022.