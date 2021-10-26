Baylor Scott & White Health extends COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees

WACO, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to extend its employee and provider vaccination deadline.

Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest sent FOX 44 the following statement on Monday afternoon:

“We remain committed to protecting patients, colleagues and communities through our fully vaccinated workforce policy. As of Oct.13, 99% of our workforce is now in compliance. We are focused on closing the gap and have decided to extend the employee and provider vaccination deadline to Nov. 15.”

– Megan Snipes, Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest Sr Marketing & Public Relations Consultant

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health

