Baylor extending COVID-19 testing requirements

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is responding to the continued high COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers in Waco and McLennan County.

President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in her weekly newsletter that the university has extended its twice-weekly testing requirements for non-exempt students, faculty and staff.

The university has also extended its mask requirement inside academic classrooms and labs through October 1. These requirements will be re-evaluated in the weeks ahead.

At this time, Baylor’s overall vaccination rate is over 75 percent.

Source: Baylor University