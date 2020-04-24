Bars use dollars off wall to pay laid off workers

Bars decorated with money using it to pay for hard times

(CNN) — Most bars and restaurants are closed except for takeout or delivery.

Money might be tight for laid off or furloughed staff.

But, a few bars were lucky enough to have extra cash, maybe not on hand but on the walls.

Laid off workers are getting a little something to line their pockets thanks to money that used to line the walls.

Dollars plastered with messages and then slapped on the walls of places like “The Sand Bar” in Georgia, “Hott Leggz” in Fort Lauderdale, and Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, where the slogan is “bite my buns.”

When coronavirus took a bite out of business, owners raised the bar.

Jennifer Knox says, “We literally had money on the walls and time on our hands.”

So they put their hands to work prying off all that cash to give to laid off employees.

It took the establishments anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks to take down the bills.

Richard Brooks says, “Some of the money is in not the best condition. Some of it had up to 30 years of hamburger grease and dust and good memories.”

But it was good money, around $6,000 at Hamburger Joe’s.

Ky novak/co-owner, hott leggz: “when you tear em off, gotta tape them back together. You gotta keep serial numbers together.”

HottLeggz retrieved as much as $10,000 bucks to take to the bank.

Ky Novak says, “I don’t think the bank likes dealing with us. We’ve had bills that have over 20 staples in them.”

At the sand bar, they peeled off over $3,700.

Then an anonymous donor doubled it.

One bartender said she was okay financially and gave her 600 bucks to this bartender who works elsewhere.

The mermaid once surrounded by bills is looking a little lonely without them.

At Hott Leggz, the co-owner says “the bar looks too clean right now.”

He’ll be happy when customers start attaching money again.

Everybody knows money doesn’t grow on trees. But it does grow on archways and ceilings and corners and it sprouts from the rafters.

