Banksy releases new art to honor healthcare workers

Anonymous artist Banksy donates painting to a uk hospital to thank health care workers.

(CNN) — One hospital in the United Kingdom has a new piece of art by acclaimed street artist Banksy.

The anonymous artist left the painting at University Hospital Southampton.

The image depicts a young boy holding up a nurse doll instead of a toy Batman and Spider-man left behind in a bin.

Banksy used black and white except for one splash of color, the red cross on the nurse’s uniform.

The hospital plans to keep the painting through the summer before auctioning it off.

Proceeds will benefit the UK’s publicly-funded National Health Service.

Banksy is primarily known for socially and politically relevant art painted in public places.

Several of his pieces have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars with a few fetching millions.

