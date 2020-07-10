Back To School Uncertainty Puts Focus On Technology

New survey finds anxious parents will be investing in devices related to remote learning as the new school year approaches.

(NBC News) After a nationwide experiment in virtual homeschooling over the spring, Lauren Sevak of Frisco, Texas has anxiety about what the next school year will bring for her children.

“I don’t know how to make that call, I truly don’t know,” Sevak says.

She’s not alone.

This year’s annual back-to-school survey by Deloitte found 78 percent of parents are worried about sending their kids back to school.

The survey also found that uncertainty is shifting parents’ spending habits, with less money being spent on clothing and more on technology this year.

“We saw computers go up about 38 percent,” notes Deloitte’s Rod Sides.

Some schools and universities are starting to announce plans to ease into reopening this fall, with Harvard saying this week all classes will be held online next semester.

