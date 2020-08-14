Avoiding Work-From-Home Burnout

Recent surveys have found more workers are becoming frustrated with working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(NBC News) Months of working from home is starting to wear on some workers.

“It takes a lot more effort than the natural going around, talking to someone over coffee or having a meeting in a conference room,” says Amer Numan.

Numan is a New York City-based practice lead for a data and analytics company Slalom, and feels the line between home and work has become blurred.

“The work day is no longer a nine to five,” he says.

While a large number of workers across the country are grateful for the flexibility of working at home home, many feel beaten down.

“A majority of professionals are actually now working more hours than before,” says Fishbowl founder & CEO Loren Appin.

Appin says thousands of Fishbowl’s users are burned out.

“69 percent of professionals say that they feel burned out and actually 37 percent say that burnout is causing them to look for a new job,” he notes.



The Martec Group surveyed 1,000 people about the lasting effects of working from home. Mental health topped the list of concerns.

“We came up with these four buckets of people that range from people who were thriving on one end to people who feel trapped and are and are having in some cases what appear to be some serious mental health issues,” says Martec’s Chuck Bean.

The “trapped group” is struggling the most.

“They’re feeling isolated,” Bean says.

Experts say how employers and management handle engagement with their employees has a big impact on the level of their happiness.

