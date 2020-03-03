At Least Six U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed

Six deaths in Washington state; dozens more cases confirmed across the country.

(NBC News) At least six coronavirus deaths have now been confirmed in the United States, all of them in Washington state.

As the virus continues to spread, there are now 90 cases in 14 states.

Still, health experts say there is no need to panic.

“With early aggressive measures countries can stop transmission and save lives,” says World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

Those measures include proper handwashing and avoiding those who are sick or who have traveled to areas where the virus is widespread.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/32HzzoV

More from MyHighPlains.com: