At least 1 case of COVID-19 ‘Delta’ variant confirmed in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has confirmed at least one case of the COVID-19 “Delta” variant in the Amarillo area.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been reported in more than 80 countries since its first detection in India. According to doctors, it could become the most dominant variant in Texas by the end of the summer.

As in the United Kingdom, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the US faces possible localized coronavirus surges due to the Delta variant.

“The transmissibility is unquestionably greater,” Fauci said. “It is associated with an increased disease severity as reflected by hospitalization risk.”

The Delta variant is also impacting more kids and teens. Fauci said this variant “is the greatest threat to eliminating the virus in the US.”

Doctors say the vaccine is the best tool we have to fight it, and continue to encourage all who are able to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Further updates on COVID-19 numbers for the High Plains can be found here.

Vaccination resources for the Amarillo area can be found here.