Asymptomatic people carry as much virus as those with symptoms

New research out of South Korea finds people without coronavirus symptoms carry the same amount of the virus as those with symptoms

(FOX NEWS) — Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients could carry the same amount of the virus as those with symptoms.

New research from South Korea examined 303 patients infected with the virus who were isolated in a community treatment center from march 6th to march 26th.

Scientists measured the virus’s genetic material in the patients and found the viral load in asymptomatic patients was similar to that in symptomatic patients.

Researchers say their findings show the importance of isolating infected patients, regardless of symptoms.

