Asymptomatic carries could account for half of coronavirus cases

A study says nearly half of all coronavirus cases can be linked back to asymptomatic patients

(FOX NEWS) — Asymptomatic carriers for the coronavirus could be responsible for nearly half of all reported cases.

A study conducted by the Scripps Research Translational Institute looked at data from 16 groups of coronavirus patients around the world and found the asymptomatic infection rate may be anywhere between 30 to 45 percent.

The study was published last Wednesday in the “Annals of Internal Medicine.”

Scientists say the data shows the importance of testing asymptomatic patients, in order to control the spread.

On Monday, an official with the World Health Organization called asymptomatic transmissions “Very rare.”

Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 technical lead, has since walked back those comments, saying she was only referring to a small subset of studies on the topic.

The WHO says there are unknown factors when it comes to the spread of the virus and asymptomatic individuals are part of the transmission cycle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: