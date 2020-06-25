Asymptomatic carriers can spread virus on surfaces, study says

People without any COVID-19 symptoms can still spread the virus on surfaces

(FOX NEWS) — Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can spread the virus on surfaces.

Researchers in China analyzed surfaces and air quality from six negative pressure non-intensive care unit rooms, holding both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

Although the air samples were negative, roughly 39 percent of surface samples were positive for the virus.

Scientists say the study sheds light on the importance of rigorous environment cleaning to help control the spread of the virus.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal “M-Sphere.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: