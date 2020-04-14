Armstrong County reports first COVID-19 case, 2 new cases in Moore County

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS is reporting three new cases in the Texas Panhandle.
Texas DSHS is reporting the first case in Armstrong County.
Moore County is reporting to the state two new cases totaling 36 total.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 14, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|6
|Gray
|13
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|3
|–
|–
|Moore
|36
|–
|7
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|79
|2
|4
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|73
|2
|5
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Swisher
|5
|–
|–
|Texas
|5
|1
|–
|TOTAL
|281
|7
|22