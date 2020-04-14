Armstrong County reports first COVID-19 case, 2 new cases in Moore County

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS is reporting three new cases in the Texas Panhandle.

Texas DSHS is reporting the first case in Armstrong County.

Moore County is reporting to the state two new cases totaling 36 total.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley246
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson3
Moore367
Oldham31
Potter7924
Quay1
Randall7325
Roosevelt1
Swisher5
Texas51
TOTAL281722

