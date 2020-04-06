Arizona Hospital Employee Accused Of Stealing COVID-19 Supplies

Police say $1,700 worth of masks, gowns, sanitizer and other material critical in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic was stolen.

(KPNX) A Prescott, Arizona hospital employee, 49-year old Keith Brown, is under arrest and accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in medical supplies needed in the coronavirus pandemic.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is vital to hospitals especially now, amid the fight to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Prescott Police say Brown stole $1,700 worth of PPE and other items meant to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“About 200 items is what we seized from him. He confessed to the theft and then gave us consent to search his vehicle where we found the items and his residence in Prescott,” Lt. Jon Brambila said.

Brown worked as a housekeeping employee at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for about a year and about three weeks ago caused concern among co-workers.

“They started doing their own investigation and looking at surveillance footage and then figured out that he was doing some things that were suspicious,” Lt. Brambila added.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2UO9TEF

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: