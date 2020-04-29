Area psychiatrist gives tips to help the elderly cope with social distancing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We have all seen the pictures of family members outside of nursing homes stopping by to wave from outside. For our elderly population times like these can be pretty stressful.

“With the recent COVID-19 and the problems that it has introduced in our ability to interface with each other the families are actually unable to see their loved ones,” Dr. Allan McCorkle of Lone Star Psychiatric Services, explained.

For some seniors in nursing homes, a visit from their loved ones is often something they look forward to.

Area psychiatrist Dr. McCorkle said there are many ways you can help those you love cope during this time.

“My suggestion is to let your loved one know that you’re doing ok and that you’re being safe and that your life is affected by it but it is not tragic and it is not detrimental,” Dr. McCorkle said.

Online video chats are one way to keep in touch, and with using something new, it is okay to be upset when things are not as easy as planned.

“This is something that as a parent I’ve never experienced and so I’m going to go through it with you and we’ll discover new things together and it is frustrating for you and it’s frustrating for me,” Dr. McCorkle said.

As of now, Dr. McCorkle has been using telehealth to communicate with his patients in nursing homes across Texas.

“I found that introducing myself into the nursing homes could compromise my patients, therefore I switched over as an adjunct to a HIPAA compliant telehealth system,” Dr. McCorkle explained.

He said right now this is allowing him to help his patients he otherwise may not have been able to assist.

For those finding the challenges of the “new normal” worrisome Dr. McCorkle said it is okay to express your feelings.

