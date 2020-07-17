Area medical professional explains how COVID-19 applies to children

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber’s scissors filling the air again. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We have no idea how long this pandemic will last, so at some point we have to figure out strategies in which we can go back to school and help keep kids safe,” said Dr. Evelyn Sbar, Associate Professor of Family & Community Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

With schools anticipating re-opening soon, Dr. Sbar spoke with us about how COVID-19 applies to kids, such as the spread of it.

“Kids don’t get infected as easily as someone who is older might be. Part of that has to do with, what part of the body the virus likes to infect, certain places that it likes to grab on that’s not as well developed in the pediatric population as it is in an adult population,” said Dr. Sbar.

Dr. Sbar says one of the bigger differentiates between how it applies to children and adults is that children are more likely to be symptomatic.

“We see about an 80% symptomatic group,” said Dr. Sbar.

Which means parents need to be more weary on how they approach it.

“The new thought process needs to be if you think your child is sick, you need to keep them home until we can figure out what it is,” said Dr. Sbar.

Social distancing also presents challenges since children under 10 are not required to wear masks.

“It’s even more challenging I think the younger the kids are. Kids are not very good about wearing their masks, young kids tend to just play with their mask,” said Dr. Sbar.

What’s Dr. Sbar’s biggest piece of advice to school administrators?

“Make sure that people have masks and that they have good hand hygiene and they’re constantly enforcing that,” said Dr. Sbar.