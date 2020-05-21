Area hospitals are admitting less COVID-19 patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Brian Weis, the Chief Medical Officer for Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA Health System’s Chief Medical Officer both told city officials Wednesday that they reached their COVID-19 peak.

For Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Dr. Weis says they hit their peak on April 30, and Dr. Lamanteer says BSA hit theirs on May 8. Ever since then both hospitals say they have seen a downward trend when it comes to hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“I know we continue to be in the national news for the number of positives we’re getting in the Texas Panhandle, thankfully that is not equating to a higher number of hospitalizations,” said Dr. Weis. “In fact, it’s actually the opposite. Over the last ten days, we’ve seen a reduction in the number of hospitalized COVID-related patients by one to three patients a day.”

Ventilator use is also down when it comes to COVID-19 patients. Combined between BSA and Northwest Texas Healthcare there are 12 COVID-19 patients using ventilators.

Oddly enough, both hospitals are actually seeing more hospitalizations for general health issues right now.

“Interestingly, our overall inpatient census today is the highest it’s been as far as our average daily census since the beginning of this pandemic back in early March,” said Dr. Lamanteer. “We’re up to 280 patients in hospital today.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: