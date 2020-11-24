Application available for second installment of Small Business CARES Act Relief Funds

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Clovis announced on Monday that it will be conducting a second round of Small Business CARES Act Relief Funds between Nov. 23 and Friday, Dec. 4.

The City says that businesses may find the online application or download a paper copy here. Paper applications are also available near the front entrance of the Chamber of Commerce, located at 105 E. Grand Avenue in Clovis. The City says it has contracted with the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce to process applications, and the Small Business Development Center are assisting.

According to the City, the New Mexico CARES Small Business Continuity Grant is available to qualifying small businesses with 100 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and an annual revenue of $5 million or less prior to the impact of COVID-19. A full list of qualifying expenses can be found here.

“Helping businesses where possible is vital during this pandemic,” commented Mayor Michael Morris. “and we strive to help more businesses through this second round of funding.”

The City says that in order to assist as many businesses as possible, it has established a $100,000 assistance threshold. Businesses who did not apply for relief funds during the first application period are encouraged to apply. Businesses who received funding during the first installment of the CARES Act but did not reach the $100,000 threshold may repeat the application process for additional funding not previously submitted. However, businesses who have not previously received funding during the first application round of funding will be a priority during the second round.

The deadline for the application is Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. For questions or more information regarding the grant applications, the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce can can be reached at 575-763-3435 or on the website.