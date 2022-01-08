APHD runs out of monoclonal antibody supply, awaiting new supply to restart treatment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) announced that all of their COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies supply allocated to date has been used. Once they receive additional supplies, the treatment will resume at the Amarillo Regional Infusion Center.

APHD said the previous supply allowed them to treat over 5,000 patients as of Saturday, Jan. 8. The department said the additional shipments of the treatment are expected to arrive next week from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Once they arrive, the clinic will resume normal operations.

“As we expected, Amarillo has used its current supply of the COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “We have an extremely efficient model for rapidly delivering the monoclonal antibodies, and we want to treat as many people as we can as quickly as we can. The fact we were able to provide the COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies so quickly to so many is a good thing. We don’t want the monoclonal antibodies in our refrigerators. We want the monoclonal antibodies to help patients quickly.”

The Amarillo Regional Infusion Center is located at 808 S. Johnson. APHD said it will continue to receive referrals as well as screen the eligibility of patients in order to prepare for when the next shipment arrives. Once the medication comes, the department will call and schedule patients’ appointments.

APHD encouraged people to check the City of Amarillo’s social media and local media for updated information on when the shipments will arrive. You can also find the latest information about the COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies here.