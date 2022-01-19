APH update on monoclonal antibodies, case numbers in Amarillo area

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton provided an update on the monoclonal infusion clinic.

Stoughton said the APHD continues to see weekly allocation for the treatment from the state and said they are working through patients who have been referred then new patients.

She said the department wants to see an increased allocation but that is not the case at this time.

Stoughton also discussed the reason why we have seen the high number of cases reported this week.

“Our staff worked over the weekend to keep data entry going. We certainly receive tests every day of the week. They’re reported to us by doctor’s offices and labs. We wanted to make sure that we continue to enter those tests that we received. We also had a small backlog that we were working through that we were able to catch up,” said Stoughton.

Stoughton also discussed the best way for people to report that they have tested positive at home with the coronavirus.

“Certainly call us at the health department were working on having a mobile form on our website so that people can report home tests. The main thing to remember with an at-home test is that the action isn’t any different than if you were tested at a clinic so if you are positive then you need to stay home and isolate for the appropriate amount of time,” said Stoughton.