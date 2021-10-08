APH reports 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 191 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 191 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 48 new cases and 90 recoveries.

In Randall County, 45 new cases were reported along with two deaths and 101 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.07%.

Editor’s Note: The number of recoveries that were reported by the city of Amarillo’s public health department in Thursday’s report card was not accurate. The number should have read 41,861.