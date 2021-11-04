APH reports 93 new cases of COVID-19, 113 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 40 new cases and 55 recoveries.

In Randall County, 53 new cases were reported along with 58 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.13%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1927272
Beaver5719552
Briscoe1487215
Carson54624751
Castro984371,277
Childress1,543211,533
Cimarron3292313
Collingsworth29311378
Cottle1789219
Curry7,4291196,954
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,496793,299
Donley26118562
Gray2,588803,379
Hall43015514
Hardeman39014440
Hansford447251,090
Hartley69310861
Hemphill6333689
Hutchinson2,857893,518
Lipscomb35212372
Moore2,530853,343
Ochiltree1,337371,460
Oldham1866344
Parmer1,041371,466
Potter23,71955222,287
Quay1,04723902
Randall24,01336122,617
Roberts82191
Roosevelt2,768692,502
Sherman22915280
Swisher980221,447
Texas4,105393,991
Union35512318
Wheeler62413734
TOTAL87,3821,87590,244
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss