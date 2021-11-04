APH reports 93 new cases of COVID-19, 113 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 40 new cases and 55 recoveries.

In Randall County, 53 new cases were reported along with 58 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.13%.