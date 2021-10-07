APH reports 84 new cases of COVID-19 and 289 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 and 289 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 41 new cases and 118 recoveries.

In Randall County, 43 new cases were reported along with two deaths and 171 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.88%.