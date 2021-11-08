APH reports 84 new cases of COVID-19, 174 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 and 174 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 29 new cases and 96 recoveries.

In Randall County, 55 new cases were reported and 78 new recoveries were also reported.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.21%.