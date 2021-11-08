APH reports 84 new cases of COVID-19, 174 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 and 174 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 29 new cases and 96 recoveries.

In Randall County, 55 new cases were reported and 78 new recoveries were also reported.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.21%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1977276
Beaver5749561
Briscoe1507217
Carson55224758
Castro990381,293
Childress1,553211,550
Cimarron3292326
Collingsworth29611380
Cottle1859226
Curry7,4871217,025
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,501793,311
Donley26318568
Gray2,597803,408
Hall43315514
Hardeman39114441
Hansford448251,100
Hartley69310861
Hemphill6333694
Hutchinson2,887923,568
Lipscomb35412375
Moore2,548883,368
Ochiltree1,351371,478
Oldham1896347
Parmer1,044371,474
Potter23,80055222,436
Quay1,05623940
Randall24,14936322,732
Roberts82193
Roosevelt2,814702,531
Sherman22915280
Swisher980221,453
Texas4,141394,049
Union35912322
Wheeler63013739
TOTAL87,9321,88690,924
