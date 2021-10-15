APH reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 111 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 111 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 38 new cases, one death, and 50 recoveries.

In Randall County, 44 new cases were reported along with 61 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.