APH reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 111 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 111 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 38 new cases, one death, and 50 recoveries.

In Randall County, 44 new cases were reported along with 61 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1847255
Beaver5506530
Briscoe1357201
Carson52523715
Castro939341,224
Childress1,485201,487
Cimarron3062300
Collingsworth2849372
Cottle1769217
Curry7,2091066,626
Dallam1,020111,210
Deaf Smith2,458703,255
Donley25618536
Gray2,539733,278
Hall42015501
Hardeman38513436
Hansford439261,061
Hartley67610844
Hemphill6233670
Hutchinson2,692853,301
Lipscomb33912360
Moore2,495823,231
Ochiltree1,276321,360
Oldham1766327
Parmer1,028351,444
Potter23,05354321,402
Quay98417762
Randall23,25135721,639
Roberts78184
Roosevelt2,640682,429
Sherman22815278
Swisher965221,432
Texas3,998373,880
Union33611291
Wheeler61613717
TOTAL84,8121,81886,797
