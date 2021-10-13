APH reports 81 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 173 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card Oct. 13, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 173 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 29 new cases, one death, and 90 recoveries.

In Randall County, 52 new cases were reported along with 83 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1837249
Beaver5396524
Briscoe1327198
Carson52123711
Castro924341,211
Childress1,477201,481
Cimarron3022299
Collingsworth2829371
Cottle1719212
Curry7,1591066,472
Dallam1,020111,196
Deaf Smith2,456703,245
Donley25418525
Gray2,534733,240
Hall42015499
Hardeman38413435
Hansford438261,048
Hartley67510839
Hemphill6193663
Hutchinson2,648853,231
Lipscomb33612360
Moore2,477823,209
Ochiltree1,251321,338
Oldham1766325
Parmer1,027351,442
Potter22,96754121,280
Quay96617762
Randall23,16535721,510
Roberts77184
Roosevelt2,611682,389
Sherman22815279
Swisher933221,359
Texas3,933373,844
Union33211279
Wheeler61413699
TOTAL84,3681,79985,926
