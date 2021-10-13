APH reports 81 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 173 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 173 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 29 new cases, one death, and 90 recoveries.

In Randall County, 52 new cases were reported along with 83 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.